Mark Wilson scored 42 tries in 237 appearances for Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons have appointed former back row Mark Wilson to their first-team coaching staff.

The 32-year-old former England international retired in February because of an ongoing knee problem.

"Retirement did come earlier than expected for me, but I knew it was the right time," he told the club website. external-link

"For the last 18 months I've definitely explored coaching as an option for myself, and I'm looking forward to getting back involved with the team."