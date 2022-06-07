Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend has left out captain Stuart Hogg for Scoltand's summer tour

Gregor Townsend has selected a 40-strong squad for Scotland's summer tour to Chile and Argentina.

Stuart Hogg, who has captained the Scots in recent tournaments, is omitted, as are Finn Russell and Kyle Steyn.

Experienced lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain for the tour.

Uncapped forwards Ben Muncaster, Murphy Walker and Glen Young are included while backs Matt Currie, Kyle Rowe and Ollie Smith could also debut.

Scotland 'A' will take on Chile in Santiago on 25 June before the Tests with the Pumas on the first three Saturdays in July.

