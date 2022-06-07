No Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell as Scotland name tour squad for Chile & Argentina
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
Gregor Townsend has selected a 40-strong squad for Scotland's summer tour to Chile and Argentina.
Stuart Hogg, who has captained the Scots in recent tournaments, is omitted, as are Finn Russell and Kyle Steyn.
Experienced lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain for the tour.
Uncapped forwards Ben Muncaster, Murphy Walker and Glen Young are included while backs Matt Currie, Kyle Rowe and Ollie Smith could also debut.
Scotland 'A' will take on Chile in Santiago on 25 June before the Tests with the Pumas on the first three Saturdays in July.
Scotland's summer tour
- Chile v Scotland A, Saturday 25 June 2022, kick-off 21:00 BST- Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago
- Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy
- Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta
- Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero