Close menu

Josh Barton: Newcastle Falcons sign Coventry scrum-half on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Barton
Josh Barton (left) has experience of Kingston Park and Newcastle from playing with London Scottish

Newcastle Falcons have signed scrum-half Josh Barton from Championship side Coventry on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old playmaker spent time at Exeter Chiefs in under-18s and the Bristol Bears academy, and also played for London Scottish in the second tier.

He made the 2019-20 Championship team of the season for his performances at Scottish, and has played 26 games for Coventry since joining in 2021.

"Newcastle have got a lot of class players and coaches," Barton said.

"They can really push my game on to the next level, and I really want to challenge myself."

Barton joins fly-halves Josh Thomas and Tian Schoeman from Ospreys and Bath respectively, and Doncaster Knights lock Josh Peters in signing with Dave Walder's side for 2022-23.

Top Stories

Featured