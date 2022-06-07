Ben Morris: Wasps back-row forward signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Wasps back-row forward Ben Morris has signed a new deal with the club.
The 30-year-old's latest contract extension for an undisclosed length of time comes a year after he signed his previous deal.
He has made 53 appearances for Wasps since 2018, with seven of those coming in the Premiership this season.
"He's a player who is fully committed to the club and has showed it this year with his performances on the field," said head coach Lee Blackett.