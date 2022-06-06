Michael Le Bourgeois scored his final Wasps try in a Champions Cup win over Munster last December

Wasps centre Michael Le Bourgeois has re-joined Championship club Bedford Blues in a player-coach role.

The 31-year-old was released by Wasps external-link after four years with the club, during which he made 71 appearances.

Channel Islander Le Bourgeois moved to Bedford from Jersey in 2013 and scored 163 points in 124 games for the Blues.

"It's an exciting prospect to be back in Bedford with my first foray into coaching to coincide with things on the pitch," he told the Blues website. external-link

Le Bourgeois, whose coaching duties will have a specific focus on defence, was named Championship Player of the Year after the final season of his first spell at Goldington Road.

"First and foremost, Booj the player can add so much to the team," said director of rugby Mike Rayer.

"He knows the game inside out and really understands the defensive part, particularly playing for a really good club at the moment in Wasps.

"There are still a few good years left in him on the field and I'm really looking forward to us working together next season both as a player and leader, but in a defensive capacity with a bit of coaching as well.

"I'll be looking to develop him. He's got time to decide what he wants to do after rugby; this gives him a chance to dip his toe into the coaching scene as well as continue his career."