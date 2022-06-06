Omar Mouneime has also previously worked with Edinburgh, Worcester and Italy's national team

Exeter Chiefs have appointed South African Omar Mouneimne as their new defence coach.

Mouneimne moves to Sandy Park after leaving a similar role with Bristol Bears last month by mutual agreement.

He replaces Julian Salvi, who left Exeter in April, with director of rugby Rob Baxter looking to "bring in some fresh ideas within the coaching group".

Mouneimne has over 15 years of coaching experience and will join Exeter in July in time for pre-season training.

"I am truly honoured to be joining a club of Exeter's stature. They are one of the standard-bearers in terms of rugby, not just here in England, but across Europe too," he said.

"The blueprint they have created over the years certainly works, but like with everything you have to move with the times and you have to add bits and pieces.

"That's what Rob has said to me, he wants me to come in and use my experience and help add something to the whole process moving forward."

Exeter missed out on this season's play-offs, finishing seventh in the Premiership table despite Saturday's 47-38 victory over 2021 champions Harlequins.

"I've known Omar around the Premiership for a few years now and knew he was available, so I met up with him and had a very good meeting," said Baxter.

"From that meeting, I got a good feel for his energy and the way he talked.

"It's quite interesting when you see a guy jumping to his feet to describe things defensively in the middle of a café. That infectious energy can rub off, so I've asked others who have worked with him in the past about his work and the effects he's had on players and had a lot of good feedback.

"He has a lot of experience, whether it be club level or at international level, which I think will be very important to us.

"Having a fresh voice for the players, whether it be in the way he talks or the way he challenges them, it will be good to have that little something different."