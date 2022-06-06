Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Lowry sustained his facial injury in Ulster's game against the Sharks in Belfast on 20 May

Michael Lowry will not feature in Ulster's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday after undergoing surgery on his facial injury.

Lowry missed Friday's quarter-final win over Munster after picking up the injury in the win over the Sharks.

An Ulster statement said that he "remains unavailable for selection".

Lowry's injury saw Stewart Moore start at full-back in the dominant 36-17 win over their fellow Irish province.

The diminutive Lowry is an obvious candidate for Ireland's five-match summer tour of New Zealand after producing a hugely impressive senior international debut in the Six Nations win over Italy.

An Ulster statement on Monday said that there were "no new injury concerns" arising from the victory over Munster.