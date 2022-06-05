Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornwall's women emulated the county's men and male under-20 sides in winning county titles this year

Cornwall must build on their Women's County Championship victory and get a side playing at a higher level, says assistant coach Jo Holden.

The county defeated Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire 36-17 on Saturday to win the third division of the competition for the first time.

It came as the men's side won their seventh title at the same time.

"We need to build on this now, we've got so much talent here and they need to be going higher," Holden said.

"We need to make a club in Cornwall that these women can play for and we can really grow Cornwall women's rugby.

"We need to start aiming higher now, we need to show people what we can do down here."

Tia Larson, Amy Bunt and Emma Stefanotti each scored two tries for the Black and Gold as they overcame an early try from their opponents to win, thanks to a determined defensive effort.

"I put out a video at the beginning of this week to show how far we've come from the Cornwall girls that were just literally chucking on shirts and just turning up," Holden told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"This year's selection, there's so many girls that have come up to watch that didn't get into the team, it means everything."