England: Eddie Jones names five newcomers in training squad before Australia tour

Charlie Atkinson playing for Wasps
Wasps' 20-year-old fly-half Charlie Atkinson is named in the training squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has named five new players in a 35-man squad that will train together before the tour of Australia in July.

Wasps prop Biyi Alo, fly-half Charlie Atkinson, Gloucester flanker Freddie Clarke, Bristol back row Sam Jeffries and Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling are all included for the first time.

There are 16 uncapped names, with experienced players involved in the Premiership semi-finals not available.

Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell return.

May has spent five months out with a knee issue while Nowell broke his arm during England's Six Nations defeat against France in March.

The three-day training camp is the second time in as many months Jones has called in a large contingent of uncapped players, having named 10 in a squad in May, as he assesses his options before the 2023 World Cup.

England play the Barbarians on 19 June followed by Tests against the Wallabies in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney on successive weekends beginning on 2 July.

Jones' side beat Australia at Twickenham in November but then produced a disappointing Six Nations campaign during which they were defeated three times.

England's head coach said the unavailability of players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton presented "the opportunity to call up some new players".

"It's a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour," he continued.

England training squad

Forward: Biyi Alo (Wasps, uncapped), Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons), Freddie Clarke (Gloucester, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Jack Willis (Wasps).

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped), Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Orlando Bailey (Bath, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath, uncapped), Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Dan Robson (Wasps).

  • Comment posted by jimsquirt, today at 11:02

    I would like to see May and Knowell left at home for the tour. They can recover properly and find form next season playing for club. (May really needs to find some form) We know what they can do and have so many talented wingers in the prem that need a good run/test for England. Hassel Collins, Radwan, Freeman, Arundell, Murley,

  • Comment posted by Malvernian, today at 10:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 10:55

    Won't make any difference, when it actually matters Jones will go back to the tried and tested (and then wonder why he still doesn't have a centre partnership)

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:53

    Good to see some of the returnees, and some new faces, let's hope nobody gets broken, but we all know half of these are only there, because their club hasn't qualified for the play offs.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:52

    Surprised that there is no Launchbury tbh. A few fringe players in here I'd love to see do well and get a chance in Aus: Alo, Hassell-Collins, Ojomoh and of course Arundell.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 10:49

    Good to see May and Nowell back. Let's hope they can stay fit and not get injured in one of Jones' 'training' sessions!

