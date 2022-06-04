County Championship: Cornwall retain title with 37-24 Cheshire victory
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Bill Beaumont Cup final
|Cornwall (21) 37
|Tries: Trewin, Oulton 2, Austin Cons: Honey 3 Pens: Honey 3
|Cheshire (0) 24
|Tries: Dickinson 2, Walsh Cons: Hinchcliffe 2
Cornwall beat Cheshire 37-24 in a thrilling County Championship final.
Tries from Will Trewin and Jack Oulton put Cornwall 14-0 up after five minutes before Oulton got a second shortly before the break after Cheshire had missed a number of chances to score.
Josiah Dickinson twice went over for Cheshire soon after the restart.
Two Fraser Honey penalties either side of a Joe Walsh's try kept Cornwall in front as Dickinson got a third try before a third Honey penalty sealed it.
Mike Austin scored a try in stoppage time to ensure a fourth Bill Beaumont Cup in the last six competitions for Cornwall.
More to follow.