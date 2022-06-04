Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Oulton's tries were key to Cornwall retaining the Bill Beaumont Cup

Bill Beaumont Cup final Cornwall (21) 37 Tries: Trewin, Oulton 2, Austin Cons: Honey 3 Pens: Honey 3 Cheshire (0) 24 Tries: Dickinson 2, Walsh Cons: Hinchcliffe 2

Cornwall beat Cheshire 37-24 in a thrilling County Championship final.

Tries from Will Trewin and Jack Oulton put Cornwall 14-0 up after five minutes before Oulton got a second shortly before the break after Cheshire had missed a number of chances to score.

Josiah Dickinson twice went over for Cheshire soon after the restart.

Two Fraser Honey penalties either side of a Joe Walsh's try kept Cornwall in front as Dickinson got a third try before a third Honey penalty sealed it.

Mike Austin scored a try in stoppage time to ensure a fourth Bill Beaumont Cup in the last six competitions for Cornwall.

