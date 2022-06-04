Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter boss Susie Appleby says the pressure of the Premier 15s final got to her side as they lost to Saracens.

The 43-21 loss came at the end of Chiefs women's second season since forming, where they finished second in the league and won the Allianz Cup.

"They're used to finals they're used to big days in rugby, big moments within games - we were making decisions that I didn't even recognise," Appleby said.

"But that's the pressure that was put upon us," she told BBC Radio Devon.

"We wanted to impose ourselves on them, but I feel they got the upper hand and they imposed themselves.

"Finals don't come around very often, you need to make sure that next time you're on the right side of it."

Exeter found themselves behind early on and were never able to get a foothold in the game as Saracens outscored them by six tries to three.

"We're in our second season, and the experience is invaluable that we've got this season," added Appleby.

"Next season we'll go again, and we'll get better and we'll have different players and the same players and we'll grow."