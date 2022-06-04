Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jordan Larmour crossed in each half as Leinster claimed a convincing quarter-final win

United Rugby Championship quarter-final Leinster: (26) 76 Tries: Sheehan 2, Larmour 2, McCarthy, Doris, Alaalatoa, Gibson-Park, Ringrose, Frawley, McGrath, J O'Brien Con: R Byrne 6, H Byrne 2 Glasgow Warriors: (7) 14 Tries: Fagerson, G Horne Con: Thompson

Glasgow Warriors were humiliated by Leinster as the defending champions ran in 12 tries to set up a United Rugby Championship semi-final with Bulls.

The hosts trailed to a Zander Fagerson score but hit back to ruthlessly punish yellow cards either side of half-time for Richie Gray and Ollie Smith.

Dan Sheehan's double bookended tries from Jordan Larmour and Joe McCarthy as Leinster led by 19 points at the break.

The visitors then capitulated to pile pressure on head coach Danny Wilson.

Leinster added second-half scores from Larmour, Caelan Doris, Michael Ala'alatoa, Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, Ciaran Frawley, Luke McGrath and Jimmy O'Brien, with George Horne's reply scant consolation.

After the heartbreak of last week's late loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, the Dublin side delivered an emphatic response as they seek a fifth consecutive league title.

Leinster can now look forward to a home semi-final next weekend after a last-gasp drop goal saw Bulls edge out fellow South African side Sharks 30-27.

Glasgow, having finished eighth in the table, faced a gargantuan task at the RDS Arena but made an aggressive start and were rewarded when Fagerson charged over.

However, that positivity soon dissipated when Gray was sinbinned for foolishly catching Gibson-Park in the face with his arm.

Rampant Leinster condemened Glasgow to an embarrassing loss in Dublin

Leinster capitalised with a three-try burst - including two in three minutes - as Sheehan crossed unopposed then Larmour combined with Gibson-Park to score under the posts.

Glasgow were reeling now, conceding a succession of penalties, and McCarthy collected the ball from a ruck and shrugged off Fagerson's tackle to extend the lead despite suspicions of a knock-on on the line.

Sheehan added his second before half-time with a dash out wide, with Ross Byrne's conversion hitting the post to deny him a first-half haul of four from four.

There was no let-up after the interval and Doris added the finishing touch to a Leinster drive before another Glasgow yellow card, this time Smith's deliberate knock-on, saw the depleted visitors overpowered as Ala'alatoa squeezed over and Gibson-Park galloped across.

Ringrose got Leinster over the 50-point mark after great build-up work from Larmour, with Byrne's conversion again hitting the post, before Horne replied for Glasgow after a neat one-two with Kiran McDonald.

Leinster came again and O'Brien fed Larmour out wide to race clear. Glasgow contributed to their own downfall when Smith returned to the field and saw his awful attempted pass to Sione Tuipulotu intercepted by Ciaran Frawley for an easy score from halfway.

Luke McGrath got in on the act with Leinster's 11th try, Harry Byrne doing the groundwork, and Glasgow's misery was compounded when O'Brien danced down the wing and jinked past a defender to wrap up the rout.

'Unacceptable performance' but Wilson not considering his future

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "It's an unacceptable performance and scoreline. To have that done to us is extremely painful and everybody has to take responsibility.

"75% of our season got us to a quarter-final. The tail end of the season has really hurt us. Six away games on the bounce and not being good away from home has really hurt us. We've let a lot of people down with that performance today.

[On whether he is considering his future] "No. I'm in a position where I'm responsible for this more than anyone but as a group we're in the wins and losses together. We need to front this result."

Leinster: O'Brien, Larmour, Ringrose, Frawley, O'Loughlin, R Byrne, Gibson-Park, Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan, Baird, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Conan, McGrath, A Byrne, Henshaw.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, McKay, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McLean, Thompson, Price, Bhatti, Turner, Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, G Brown, Dempsey.

Replacements: F Brown, Kebble, Berghan, Bean, McDonald, Gordon, Horne, Miotti.