Alan Solomons (left) will coach his final game for Worcester Warriors ahead of his retirement, with Steve Diamond (right) taking over from next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 3 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett faces his future club Bath as he starts his last game for the club in their final fixture of the season.

Meanwhile, openside flanker Sam Lewis and loosehead prop Ethan Waller will also make their final appearances.

Beno Obano is in the Bath starting line-up for the first time since his return to action following a serious knee injury.

The England international came off the bench against London Irish.

Tighthead prop Christian Judge also turns out for the final time for the Warriors ahead of joining Saracens next term.

Warriors' director of rugby Alan Solomons also leads his side for the final time ahead of his retirement from coaching at the end of the season.

Taulupe Faletau makes his 72nd and final appearance for Bath this weekend before he is set to join Cardiff from next season.

Max Ojomoh returns to centre for the visitors for their final game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Worcester: Shillcock, Humphreys, Venter, Beck, van der Merwe, Smith, Simpson, Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Batley, Kitchener, Hatherell, Lewis, Hill (capt).

Replacements: Miller, Waller, McCallum, Kitchener, Dodd, Chudley, Heward, Hearle.

Bath: Obano, Dunn, Stuart, Richards, Ewels (capt), Coetzee, Underhill, Faletau, Spencer, Bailey, Muir, Ojomoh, Joseph, Cokanasiga, de Glanville.

Replacements: du Toit, Morozov, Fia, Williams, Reid, Green, Cipriani, Hamer-Webb.