Faf de Klerk joined Sale Sharks in 2017, during which he reinvigorated his South Africa career and also won the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in 2019

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Faf de Klerk will captain Sale Sharks in his final appearance for the club as they take on Bristol Bears in their last regular game of the season.

The South African World Cup winner is set to join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles after departing Sale.

John Afoa and Alapati Leiua feature in Bristol's starting line-up ahead of their move to French side RC Vannes.

Meanwhile, Nathan Hughes is named among their replacements as he also prepares for his final Bristol appearance.

De Klerk is one of a number of departing players named in Sale's side, with Lood de Jager, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Simon Hammersley also bowing out at the end of the season.

Van Rensburg and Hammersley join Cobus Wiese and Sam James in their starting XV as Sharks boss Alex Sanderson makes four changes to his side.

Jack Bates comes in for Bristol for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium, while Jake Kerr, John Hawkins and Dan Thomas all start their final game of the season.

Sale: Hammersley, Roebuck, S. James, van Rensburg, Reed, R. du Preez, de Klerk (capt), Rodd, van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, de Jager, JL du Preez, T. Curry, D. du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite, S. Curry, Warr, Doherty, Wilkinson.

Bristol: Piutau, Morahan, Bates, Leiua, Fricker, Sheedy, Randall, Woolmore, Kerr, Afoa, Hawkins, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Jeffries.

Replacements: Byrne, Benz-Salomon, Kloska, Holmes, Hughes, Uren, Lloyd, Purdy.