Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlum picked up an injury against Sacarens but has been cleared to play

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Lewis Ludlam has been passed fit after a thumb injury and plays his 100th match for Northampton Saints.

Rory Hutchinson replaces Courtnall Skosan in the backline, Alex Waller is in for Manny Iyogun at loose-head, Sam Matavesi replaces Mike Haywood at hooker and Paul Hill is in at tight-head for Ehren Painter.

Newcastle Falcons make just once change, with Sean Robinson returning.

He replaces Philip van der Walt, who is out with a long-term knee injury.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

A win for fourth-placed Saints would clinch a place in the play-offs for the first time in three years.

The changes made by boss Chris Boyd will see Matt Proctor shift out to the wing to join Tommy Freeman and George Furbank in the back three.

Falcons, meanwhile, are well out of the play-off picture, in 11th, but have won on their past three Premiership visits to Franklin's Gardens.

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Biggar, Mitchell, Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Ribbans, Nansen, Augustus, James, Skosan.

Newcastle: Tait; Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Carreras, Hodgson, Young; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Graham, Basham, Chick (capt).

Replacements: Blamire, Mulipola, Kenny, Merrick, Fearns, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Wacoke.