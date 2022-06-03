Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Clare retains his place in the Leicester line-up

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Charlie Clare starts at hooker for Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers, with Julian Montoya missing out again.

It will be Clare's 50th Tigers appearance and he starts alongside props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole in the front row.

Wasps make three changes, with Paolo Odogwu returning along with Josh Bassett and Ali Crossdale.

Jimmy Gopperth and James Gaskell will both make their final appearances for the club.

New Zealander Gopperth is joining Leicester, while Gaskell is moving on at the end of his contract.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

Leicester are already sure of a home semi-final - their first since 2013 - and will finish top of the table with a win or if Saracens lose at Gloucester.

A victory would mean they have won every home Premiership match in a season for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter; Ford, Youngs, Genge (capt), Clare, Cole, Chessum, Green, Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Leatigaga, Hurd, Wells, Reffell, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Nadolo.

Wasps: Crossdale; Odogwu, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson, West, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Frost, Hislop, Millar-Mills, Fifita, Barbeary, Porter, Miller, Fekitoa.