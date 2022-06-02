Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter number eight Kate Zackary is one of a number of United States internationals involved in the final

Allianz Premier 15s final: Exeter v Saracens Venue: Sixways Stadium, Worcester Date: Friday, 3 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from 14:45 BST.

Exeter have named an unchanged squad as they attempt to upset title favourites Saracens in the Premier 15s final at Sixways Stadium on Friday.

Jennine Detiveaux, who scored the vital late try in the semi-final against Bristol, is alongside departing Spanish fly-half Patricia Garcia in the backs.

Holly Aitchison continues in place of injured Zoe Harrison at 10 for Sarries.

Captain Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall, Vicky Fleetwood and Hannah Botterman are in a formidable forward pack.

Wales international second row Georgia Evans is named among the Saracens and could play her first game since suffering a serious arm injury against Bristol in February,

Poppy Cleall scored two tries in Saracens' semi-final win over Harlequins

Saracens are attempting to regain the Premier 15s title that they won in the first two years of the tournament's short history, before losing last year's final to Harlequins.

"We have a winning mentality and always want to be the best we can be," said wing Lotte Clapp, who co-captains the side along with Packer.

"Once you get a taste for it, like we did with that first trophy, you want more and once you get that feeling it's not something you want to give up."

Saracens suffered a record 54-12 defeat when the teams last met in May, although they, in contrast to the Chiefs, had already secured their spot in the play-offs at that point.

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby believes that win will have punctured any aura around Saracens for her side.

"That inspired some confidence. We've since played some really tough games against Bristol and now we're ready for the top-of-the-league side," she said.

"We're good enough to win it. Saracens are an excellent team and finals can throw up anything, but we've talked about being Chiefs and being who we are and representing ourselves the best we can. It brings confidence but not overconfidence."

Exeter: Doidge; Sinclair, Kobayashi, Cantorna, Detiveaux; Garcia, Robinson; Rogers, Tuttosi, Menin, Fryday, Van der Velden, Leitch (co-capt), Johnson, Zackary (co-capt).

Replacements Nielson, Hunt, Roberts, Senft, Jefferies, Bradley, Foster, McGillivray

Saracens: McKenna; Corrigan, Wardle, Kelter, Clapp (co-capt); Aitchison, Wyrwas; Botterman, Campbell, Clifford, McIntosh, P Cleall, Carson, Fleetwood, Packer (co-capt)

Replacements: Evans, Rose, Ellis, Green, Evans, Goddard, Casey, Vaughan-Fowler