Stewart Moore's inclusion is the only change to the Ulster XV

United Rugby Championship quarter-final: Ulster v Munster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 3 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle DAB; Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Stewart Moore has replaced the injured Michael Lowry in the Ulster side to face Munster in Friday night's URC quarter-final at Kingspan Stadium.

Moore is named at full-back with Lowry failing to recover in time from a head injury sustained against the Sharks a fortnight ago.

Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster in one of four changes.

Damian de Allende, Gavin Coombes, and Stephen Archer are also drafted in for the Belfast encounter.

Number eight Coombes will make his first appearance since the beginning of April after overcoming an ankle injury.

It's a landmark occasion for Stephen Archer who will make his 248th appearance in red to become Munster's second most-capped player.

John Cooney will make his 100th appearance for Ulster and he is named to start at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns at fly-half.

Ulster have lost both meetings between the sides this season but finished three places above their Irish interpro rivals in the final league standings.

Ulster: S Moore, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole, A O'Connor, I Henderson (capt), M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O'Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley, P O'Mahony (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, C Cloete.