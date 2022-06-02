Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wallace has featured 17 times for Harlequins this season

Harlequins openside flanker Luke Wallace has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

Wallace, 31, graduated through the Quins academy to making his first-team debut during the club's title-winning 2011-12 season.

He joined Championship side Coventry in 2019 and then Leicester in 2020.

But he returned to The Stoop in May 2021 to play in the remainder of Quins' second league-winning campaign and now has 186 Quins appearances to his name.

"It's been fantastic to be back at this club over the last two seasons and I'm delighted to recommit. This is my boyhood club and I'm always proud to pull on the jersey," Wallace said.

"This is a special team that has proved its quality as the only team to retain a top-four spot from last season. It's exciting to have the chance to go back-to-back in the Premiership, and further again next year."