Scarlets wing Steff Evans has been capped 13 times by Wales

Scarlets have announced Wales wing Steff Evans has become the latest player to sign a new contract with the Welsh region.

Evans made his Scarlets debut against Zebre in 2014.

The 27-year-old is tied seventh in the United Rugby Championship try-scoring records.

"I supported the Scarlets when I was young, came through the academy and have played all my senior rugby here," said Evans.

Evans recently reached the 150-appearance milestone in the April 2022 win over Dragons at Rodney Parade and has 61 Scarlets tries to his name as well as three conversions.

He was also a member of the side that claimed the Guinness Pro12 title in Dublin in 2017.

The length of Evans' new contract has not been disclosed.

"It has been a mixed season for us, but we feel as a squad we are building something here," said Evans.

"We are looking to play an exciting brand of rugby, as shown by the amount of tries we have scored, and the boys are excited about getting stuck into training over the summer and hitting the ground running next season."

Other players to have re-signed with Scarlets this season are Sam Lousi, Scott Williams, Rhys Patchell, Ryan Conbeer, Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Steff Thomas, Tomas Lezana and Tom Rogers.

Departures include Rob Evans, Steff Hughes, Tyler Morgan, Marc Jones, Tom Phillips Tomi Lewis, Liam Williams, Angus O'Brien and flanker James Davies.

"As a club, we pride ourselves on being able to bring through local talent who go on and perform at the highest level and Steff is a prime example of that," added Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He is a consistent try-scorer year after year and has finished off some great scores this season.

"He works hard on his game and is an example to the young back-three players who we have at the club."