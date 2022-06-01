Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Five South African club sides will play in European competition next season, organisers have announced.

The Stormers, Bulls and Sharks, who qualified second, fourth and fifth from the United Rugby Championship (URC), will play in the Champions Cup.

The Lions, who finished 12th, will play in the Challenge Cup, while the Cheetahs, who have not played in the URC, have been invited into the event.

Organisers say their inclusion with bring "a new level of elite rugby".

