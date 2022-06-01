Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harris is Gloucester's second-highest try scorer in the Premiership this season with seven tries

Scotland and British and Irish Lions centre Chris Harris has extended his contract with Gloucester.

Harris joined the Cherry and Whites in 2019 from Newcastle Falcons and has made 37 appearances, scoring 13 tries.

The 31-year-old made his international debut for his country in 2017 and has gone on to record 36 caps.

The versatile back also started the second Test of the Lions' tour of South Africa last summer.

"Chris is one of those players who is instrumental to what we are here at Gloucester rugby. He is hard working and has become one of the key leaders within the squad," said head coach George Skivington.

"Whether it is in attack or defence, he always leads by example and is a real sprinkle of world class talent in the group here at Kingsholm."