Fi Fletcher made 88 appearances and won the Premier 15s title with Harlequins

Harlequins forward Fi Fletcher has announced her retirement at the age of 30.

Fletcher played a major part in the club's Premier 15s title-winning season in 2021.

She joined Quins in 2016 and her total of 88 appearances is the second highest in the women's team's history.

Fletcher's versatility has seen her fill a number of roles in the second and back row as an ever-present in the team.

Harlequins finished fourth in the Premier 15s this season.

"I've seen huge progressions in women's rugby but the exciting thing is there's still huge room for growth," she told the club's website external-link .

"I know Quins will want to be at the forefront of positive changes and I'm looking forward to supporting these from the sidelines.

"I step away content in what I've achieved and excited to have a body that feels less broken on a Sunday morning."