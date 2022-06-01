Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Lewis began his career with Swansea and was signed by Ospreys before joining Worcester

Sam Lewis will leave Worcester Warriors when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Welsh openside flanker, 31, was part of the squad that helped the club lift the Premiership Rugby Cup in May.

Lewis arrived at Sixways from Ospreys in March 2015 and has made 121 appearances for the club, 95 as a starter, scoring 13 tries.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I will leave with a heavy heart," Lewis said.

"That's the nature of professional rugby I suppose. But I will leave with some fantastic memories, with winning the Premiership Rugby Cup two weeks ago being right up there."

Worcester play Bath at home in their final game of the season on Saturday (15:00 BST).