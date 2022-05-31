Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Hearle featured as a replacement in Worcester's Premiership Cup final win against London Irish

Worcester Warriors have agreed a new two-year contract with wing Alex Hearle.

Hearle, 23, has scored five tries in 18 appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Exeter Chiefs.

The Warriors academy product also featured in their Premiership Cup final victory over London Irish earlier this month.

"I have learned a lot and I can't wait to play some more rugby in front of Worcester supporters," Hearle said.

"Having grown up locally and come to Sixways to watch games with my family as a kid, it's fantastic to be a part of this team."

Hearle is the fourth Worcester player to sign a new deal since their cup success, following Ashley Beck, Tom Howe and Justin Clegg.