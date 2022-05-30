Alfie Petch: Northampton Saints sign Exeter Chiefs prop
Northampton Saints have signed prop Alfie Petch from Exeter Chiefs.
Petch played 22 games for the Cornish Pirates on a dual-registration deal this season as they finished third in the Championship.
The 22-year-old from Truro will link up with the Saints squad for the new Premiership campaign.
The tighthead prop has represented England at Under-16 and Under-18 level and played in the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2019.