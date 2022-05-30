Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Phipps scored six tries for London Irish in the Premiership this season

Former Australia scrum-half Nick Phipps is to leave London Irish following the conclusion of the team's 2021-2022 season.

Phipps, 33 joined the Exiles in January 2019 and has made 65 appearances for the club since, scoring six Premiership tries this term.

He was named one of the club captains a year after he joined.

London Irish say Phipps - who has over 70 caps for his country - is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity abroad". external-link

Phipps is one of 20 players departing London Irish - who are eighth in the league and have already finished their season.

Tonga international Steve Mafi, who also signed in 2019, is to leave having played for the club 45 times.

Scotland prop Allan Dell, who joined from Edinburgh the same season, departs having played 41 times in all competitions, along with South African prop Marcel van der Merwe, who signed last summer.

Scrum-half Rory Brand leaves to play in Scotland's Super 6 and 22-year-old winger Cillian Redmond also exits after scoring two tries in five appearances this season.

"The players departing the club leave with our thanks for everything that they have contributed to London Irish, both on and off the field," said director of rugby Declan Kidney.

Former Ireland forward Sean O'Brien, Phil Cokanasiga, Albert Tuisue, George Nott, Terrence Hepetema had already confirmed they would be leaving the club this summer.

Academy players George Davis and Theo Smerdon are both retiring, while Marcus Rhodes and Rory Morgan are leaving.