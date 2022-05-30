Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Sirker was Cornish Pirates second-highest try scorer this season

Cornish Pirates winger Callum Sirker has agreed a new one-year deal.

The 24-year-old former England Sevens player moved to the Mennaye last summer from Wasps and scored 10 tries in 18 appearances last season.

He becomes the 17th player to agree a new contract at the Championship club for next season.

"Callum is, as we have seen, a potent finisher - someone with the ability to score those special tries," Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.