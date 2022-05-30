Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Zealand international Toomaga-Allen made 62 appearance for Wasps since joining in 2019

Ulster have signed New Zealand tighthead Jeffery Toomaga-Allen on a one-year deal from English Premiership side Wasps.

The 31-year-old will arrive in the summer as Ulster seek to build depth in their front row with Jack McGrath and Ross Kane departing.

Toomaga-Allen joined Wasps from the Hurricanes in 2019.

He made his All Blacks debut in 2013 before featuring against the Barbarians and a France XV four years later.

"Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"As such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad."

Ulster host Munster this week in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final, having finished the regular season in third place.