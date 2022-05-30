Cornwall have reached six of the last seven County Championship finals - winning three of them

A possible County Championship treble shows the strength of rugby in Cornwall, according to the county rugby union's chairman.

The men's team will play for the top-tier Bill Beaumont Cup on Saturday while the county will compete in the final of the women's third division championship at the same time.

It comes after Cornwall won the men's under-20 title earlier this season.

"Rugby in Cornwall is strong," Dave Saunter told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We have our issues the same as every county, but for a county set-up at the beginning of the season we decided that we would go full out on everything.

"So right the way from boy's under-16s, girl's under-15s, right the way through, we've supported every age grade, every side financially as much as we can because the RFU have pulled out of backing us financially, so this has rested on the shoulders of the CRFU and our reward, hopefully, will be three cups."

Cornwall will face Cheshire at Twickenham at 15:00 BST on Saturday as they look to retain the title they won in 2019 after a two-season hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the women face Notts, Lincs and Derby at Richmond at 14:15, meaning a fixture clash for Cornish fans as their game is sandwiched in-between the women's top tier and second tier finals.

"I've had a few emails and messages from people asking why it can't be moved," Saunter added.

"I have written to the RFU, I've written to the chairman of the community game and I wrote to the man in charge of the competition, but they were under no illusions, it could not be moved, so we have what we have.

"It's not ideal, but it's the position we're in because of our success, so that is ideal."