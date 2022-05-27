Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Five of Tom Howe's tries this season came in the Premiership Cup

Winger Tom Howe has signed a new one-year contract at Worcester Warriors.

The 26-year-old has been in prolific form this term, scoring nine tries in 11 appearances in all competitions following an early-season loan spell at Coventry.

Howe came through the Warriors academy after switching from Wasps in the summer of 2017 and has scored 37 tries in 54 matches.

"I'm really pleased to sign my new contract," Howe said.

"I chose to go on loan to Coventry at the start of the season to get some game time. I felt like that it gave me a good boost and when I came back for the start of the Premiership Cup it was all gave me a lot of confidence.

"I feel like I am getting the best out of my rugby ability and I've been really enjoying my rugby recently."

Howe, who missed out on a place in the squad for Warriors' dramatic Premiership Cup win over London Irish, follows Wales centre Ashley Beck in agreeing new terms at Sixways.

Warriors play Bath in their final Premiership game of the season on Saturday, 4 June needing to win to avoid finishing bottom of the table.