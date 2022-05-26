Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Hoskins has made 140 appearances for London Irish

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old Australia international has made 140 appearances since signing for the Exiles in 2016.

Hoskins becomes the fourth player in 10 days to pledge his future to the London club.

The news follows extensions for wing Sean Maitland, fellow prop Will Goodrick-Clarke and back-rower Tom Pearson.

The length of Hoskins' contract has not been specified.

"Playing with London Irish over these last few years has been nothing other than a pleasure, and playing in the Premiership week in, week out is an experience like no other," he told the club's website.

"Committing more time to London Irish was an easy decision, I have loved my stay at Irish so far and I am determined to make more fantastic memories with the club."

Hoskins made his debut for the Wallabies against England at Twickenham in November.

Irish are eighth in the Premiership going into the final weekend, but have played all 24 of their games.

Wasps will overtake them if they win their final match away to league leaders Leicester, meaning Irish would miss out on the final European Champions Cup place and would instead go into the Challenge Cup next season.