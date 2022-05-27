Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Furlong and wing Lowe sustained injuries in Leinster's semi-final win over Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have been passed fit to start Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille.

The pair are named as part of an unchanged side from their semi-final win over Toulouse.

Last year's beaten finalists La Rochelle will be without flanker Victor Vito and scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who both miss out through injury.

Will Skelton starts in the second row alongside Thomas Lavault.

Australian lock Skelton, who was been struggling with a calf injury, made his return off the bench in the Top 14 win over Stade Francais.

He was a major thorn in Leinster's side when the teams met in the semi-final of last year's competition, with the French outfit running out comfortable winners.

The influential Kerr-Barlow broke his hand in the semi-final win over Racing 92, while fellow New Zealander Vito misses out on what would have been his final appearance for the club with an ankle injury.

Prop Furlong limped off after 17 minutes against Toulouse with an ankle injury, but has recovered to join Ireland team-mates Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter in the Leinster front row.

Lowe, recently nominated for European player of the year having scored a competition-leading 10 tries in six Champions Cup appearances this season, was a doubt with a shin injury. He scored twice in a 40-17 rout of defending champions Toulouse.

Garry Ringrose will make his 100th appearance for Leinster as they seek a record-equalling fifth Champions Cup.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan; Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala'alatoa, McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, Frawley.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Berjon; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton; Liebenberg, Haddad, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Boureau, Retiere, Botia, Favre.