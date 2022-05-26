Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McGrath is a former British and Irish Lions loosehead prop

Ireland international Jack McGrath will leave Ulster at the end of this season.

The Dublin-born prop arrived at the Kingspan from Leinster in the summer of 2019 and played 24 times during an injury-restricted spell.

McGrath is currently recovering from a hip injury and seeking a new club.

New-Zealand-born flanker Sean Reidy is also leaving Ulster this summer and will return to his home country after making over 150 appearances.

Reidy was capped for Ireland during his eight years with the province.

Prop Ross Kane, lock David O'Connor and versatile forward Mick Kearney, who joined on a short-term deal this season, complete the departures from Ulster

"A big thanks goes to Ulster Rugby and the coaches during my time in Belfast. My team-mates became close friends and I will always value those friendships," McGrath said.

"I will miss the incredible support of the Ulster fans, it's a great feeling running out at Kingspan Stadium as a home player, and it's a shame I can't get the opportunity to say farewell.

"As for the future, I'm now a free agent and I have no intention of retiring. I face months of rehabbing in my battle for full fitness, but I am surrounded by a top-class team who will ensure I am in great shape to return to play.

"I am fully committed to becoming the first player in any sport to play at an elite level with two hip resurfacing operations."