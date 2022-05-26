Aki Seiuli: Dragons prop signs new deal for 2022-23 season
Prop Aki Seiuli has signed a contract extension to remain at Dragons for the 2022-23 season.
The 29-year-old left Glasgow Warriors for the Gwent region ahead of 2021-22.
Dragons boss Dean Ryan said Seiuli "has been a consistent performer for us who showed his durability by featuring in all but one fixture last season".
After finishing second from bottom in the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship, Seiuli believes "things will change" for the better next season.
The New Zealand-born player added: "I've made some good friends over here and enjoy living in Wales. I'm also looking forward to playing alongside one of my good mates in Sio [Tomkinson] next season.
"I'm already looking forward to a better season next year because I know we have got the squad to do that.
"We have a great bunch of lads and a good group here who are all ready to go and do some good things next year, and that's what has influenced me to stay on."