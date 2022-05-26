Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester-Hartpury second row Zoe Aldcroft was voted World Rugby player of the year in December

Gloucester say they are "significantly increasing" investment in their women's team from the 2022-23 campaign.

Gloucester-Hartpury finished sixth out of 10 teams in this season's Premier 15s table.

BBC Sport understands the increased investment will see funding in the team nearly triple.

The Cherry and Whites' board approved the proposed investment, to match an enhanced contribution provided by partners Hartpury University.

Gloucester-Hartpury was founded in 2014, with the team training and playing at the Hartpury University campus.

A number of players have progressed through the university pathway into the team, including second-rower Zoe Aldcroft - who was voted World Rugby player of the year in December - and captain Natasha Hunt, both of whom also play for England.

"Women's rugby is going from strength to strength," said Gloucester chief executive officer Lance Bradley. "As a club we want to be at the forefront of that."

Bradley added: "There's more work to be done but with further financial investment from the club, a commitment from our current and future partners, and an absolute desire to promote and support the Gloucester-Hartpury Women's team, we're confident we can play a role in the continued rise of women's rugby."