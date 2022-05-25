Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ashley Beck (left) won seven caps for Wales in 2012 and 2013

Wales international centre Ashley Beck has agreed a new deal with Worcester Warriors for the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old has been at Sixways since 2018 and played 59 games for the club, scoring eight tries.

Beck was in the team that won the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier this month on the basis of tries scored after a 25-25 draw with London Irish.

"I have only won one other trophy and that was the Pro14 10 years ago, so they don't come by too often," he said.

"Winning the Premiership Rugby Cup shows the direction that the club is going in. We have some really exciting youngsters coming through, so it's a really good place to be."

Despite their cup success Worcester are bottom of the Premiership, with just five wins from 23 games, going into their final fixture at home to Bath on 4 June.

"Ash is a student of the game and a top professional," said lead rugby consultant Steve Diamond.

"With the young lads pushing through into the starting team it's important that we get the balance of youth and experience right and Ash gives the squad that stability."