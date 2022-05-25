Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jared Rosser has scored 25 games in 65 Dragons appearances, including occasionally at centre

Wing Jared Rosser has signed a contract extension to remain at Dragons for the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old is a product of Dragons' academy who has won Wales Under-20s and Sevens honours.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "Jared brings a real attacking strike threat to our game and is eager to keep developing and bring even more to his game as we move forward."

Rosser said: "I'm really proud to have extended my stay with my region."

He added: "I truly love turning up to work with a great bunch of boys I've grown so close to over the years.

"I'm now looking forward to the challenge that next season brings and hopefully I can bring something to the party."