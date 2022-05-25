Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

After coming through the club's academy, Reece Marshall signed as a full-time professional with Northampton Saints before the 2013-14 season

Long-serving hooker Reece Marshall is among nine players being released by Northampton Saints.

Marshall, 27, came through the club's academy and made his first-team debut against Bath in the Premiership in September 2017.

He went on to make 60 appearances for Saints in all competitions.

Nick Auterac, Conor Carey, Karl Garside are also going, as are JJ Tonks, Connor Tupai, Josh Gillespie, Ollie Newman and Leroy O'Neil.

"All nine players have made a significant contribution to Northampton Saints during their time at Franklin's Gardens," said outgoing director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"Reece Marshall has been a Saint for seven seasons, so, in particular, he has been a great servant to the club."

With forwards coach Phil Dowson stepping up to replace Boyd next season, Saints have already signed lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, back-rower Angus Scott-Young, winger James Ramm, scrum-half Callum Braley, prop Ethan Waller, back-rower Sam Graham and hooker Robbie Smith for the 2022-23 campaign.