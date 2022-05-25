Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Leeming made his Jersey debut in pre-season, almost a year after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Fly-half Sam Leeming is one of four Jersey Reds backs to leave the club.

Leeming, 24, returned this season after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and played in 10 league games.

He moved to Jersey in the summer of 2020 but missed all of his first season after being diagnosed with cancer in September 2020 and having six rounds of chemotherapy.

Scrum-half Will Lane, centre Jack Roberts and winger Ryan Olowofela will also leave the island side.

Ten backs have agreed new deals at the Championship side, including long-serving fly-half Brendan Cope, who will begin a seventh season over two spells at St Peter.

Former Worcester full-back Scott van Breda will also stay for another season - his fourth on the island over two stints.

It comes after 14 forwards committed to the Reds on Wednesday and director of rugby Harvey Biljon agreed a seven-year contract extension earlier this month.

"It's great to have around two-thirds of this season's squad coming back in the summer for pre-season - this will give us a great platform on which to build as we go into the 2022-23 campaign," Biljon said.

Reds backs staying for 2022-23:

James Elliott, James Mitchell, Brendan Cope, Tom Pittman, Dan Barnes, Jordan Holgate, Will Brown, Ryan Hutler, Brendan Owen, Scott van Breda.