Bear Williams will hope to increase his first-team appearances next season

Cornish Pirates forward Bear Williams has signed a new one-year contract.

The Championship club have also added former Wales youth international back-row Olly White and Redruth full-back Will Trewin for the 2022-23 campaign.

Williams, 21, played twice in an injury-hit first season at the Mennaye, having started at Harlequins' academy, and also played for Rosslyn Park.

White, 22, joins from Exeter University having helped the club win the British Universities title.

Cornish-born Trewin, 23, was part of the Redruth side that finished second in National Two South this season.