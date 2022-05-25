Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Pearson scored two Premiership tries for London Irish in his debut season with the club

Back-rower Tom Pearson has signed a senior professional contract with Premiership club London Irish.

Pearson, 22, joined the Exiles academy last year and made his senior debut in the win against Exeter last October.

He went on to make 18 appearances for the club this season in all competitions. The length of Pearson's contract is unknown.

This February, Pearson was included in England's training squad during the Six Nations by head coach Eddie Jones.

"Tom has seamlessly entered into professional rugby since his arrival at the beginning of the 2021-22 season," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"His developments are clear to see, and we are looking forward to seeing him progress over the next few years in a London Irish shirt."