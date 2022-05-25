Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Lydiate hopes to add to his 65 Wales caps against South Africa in July

Veteran Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Dan Lydiate has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Ospreys for the 2022-23 season.

Lydiate returned from a long-term injury late in 2021-22 to help Ospreys qualify for next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

The 34-year-old's form also earned him a recall for Wales' three-Test tour to South Africa in July.

"The focus now is to get back to my best," said Lydiate.

Having built his reputation as a grafting member of Dragons' back row and become Wales' established blind-side under Warren Gatland, Lydiate joined Racing 92 in 2013 before that stay ended prematurely with a move to Ospreys in December, 2014.

By that time, he had already become a Lions Test player - in Australia in 2013 - but injuries have disrupted Lydiate's progress in recent seasons.

He fought back to form and fitness with some fine Ospreys display to earn a 2021 Wales Six Nations recall, only to suffer a major leg injury in Wales' opening win against Ireland.

Lydiate has again fought back from that blow to earn Wales coach Wayne Pivac's nod to return to Test contention against the Springboks this summer.

"I just want to enjoy playing again and get back out there and do my stuff with the boys," said Lydiate.

"We have had a few tough seasons here during my time at the Ospreys, but things have really started to progress here with Heineken Champions Cup qualification for a second season."

He also thanked Ospreys' backroom staff for helping him recover, saying: "Getting back on the field was my main focus this season and I am grateful for the support of the Ospreys medical and strength and conditioning teams for getting me playing again."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Dan's resilience and determination to get back playing after his injury has been well documented.

"His leadership skills and the standards he sets, on and off the field, have been recognised by his recent call-up for Wales."