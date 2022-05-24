Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Garyn Phillips is a former Wales Under-20s international

Prop Garyn Phillips has signed his first professional contract with Ospreys after graduating via their academy.

The 21-year-old has earned a two-year deal after a loan spell at English second-tier side Cornish Pirates.

Ospreys coach and ex-Wales prop Duncan Jones says Phillips "has all the raw materials to be a first class prop".

Phillips said: "I am just really excited to see how far I can go in the next few years."

The loose-head added: "I have been behind three internationals in the pecking order here, but I have learnt so much from them.

"The Ospreys sending me on loan to Cornish Pirates was just a massive experience for me. I really learnt a lot there and the standard of rugby was good and really physical."

Jones added: "He is dynamic, with and without the ball, and is a technically aggressive scrummager, which is important for a modern day loose-head prop."