Ospreys: Prop Garyn Phillips signs first senior Ospreys contract
Prop Garyn Phillips has signed his first professional contract with Ospreys after graduating via their academy.
The 21-year-old has earned a two-year deal after a loan spell at English second-tier side Cornish Pirates.
Ospreys coach and ex-Wales prop Duncan Jones says Phillips "has all the raw materials to be a first class prop".
Phillips said: "I am just really excited to see how far I can go in the next few years."
The loose-head added: "I have been behind three internationals in the pecking order here, but I have learnt so much from them.
"The Ospreys sending me on loan to Cornish Pirates was just a massive experience for me. I really learnt a lot there and the standard of rugby was good and really physical."
Jones added: "He is dynamic, with and without the ball, and is a technically aggressive scrummager, which is important for a modern day loose-head prop."