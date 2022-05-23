Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Thirteen of Richard Barrington's 18 appearances this season have come from the bench

Saracens prop Richard Barrington is to leave the former Premiership and European champions after nine years.

The 31-year-old made 220 appearances, playing in all four of the club's Premiership final wins and helped them clinch three Heineken Champions Cups.

The former Jersey Reds forward will move to French side Agen next season.

"I have loved every minute of my time here and have made lifelong memories with some amazing people," he said.

"Both on and off the pitch it has been a true honour to be in the company of everyone here, and I'm looking forward to making it a successful end to the season," he told the club website external-link .

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was quick to praise Barrington's contribution at StoneX Stadium.

"Baz embodies everything that is good about Saracens, and perhaps about the game itself," he said.

"More than his rugby, which has been of the highest quality at some of the club's biggest moments, Baz is a character.

"His infectious personality and love for people has been central to the ethos of the club.

"He is an original. Our club, and the game, is better for having people like him.

"We want to thank him for all he has done for Saracens and wish him all the best for his new adventure in France."