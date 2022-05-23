Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Goodrick-Clarke played 29 times for London Irish this season in all competitions, 23 of them as a starter

London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke has agreed a new contract.

The 26-year-old has played 57 times for the club since moving from Championship side Richmond in 2019 and was named in an England training squad in March.

The Exiles have not disclosed the length of his new contract.

"Will joined us from the Championship and his progression over the past couple of years has been very impressive," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.

"He has become an influential figure for our younger front rowers and a great asset both on and off the field."