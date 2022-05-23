Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Cutmore scored two tries in 24 appearances for the Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates' long-serving lock Danny Cutmore is to leave the club and join Championship winners Ealing.

The 24-year-old made 78 appearances over four years at the Mennaye having previously spent time at Saracens.

His departure comes as prop Hayden King signs a new one-year contract with the club.

King, 26, joined Pirates in 2019, but missed much of this season after breaking a bone in his neck against Coventry in October.

He returned to action as a replacement in both legs of Pirates' Championship Cup quarter-final win over Bedford.

"Arriving with us as a young man who had played for the Sarries Academy, but with very little exposure, Danny developed into one of the most important players in the Cornish Pirates squad," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

Hayden King scored one try in five appearances for the Pirates this season before his injury

"He commands the air at line-out time, has leadership qualities, and is a big personality both on and off the pitch.

"During his relatively short time with the Pirates, Hayden has shown massive promise on the pitch," added Paver.

"A serious neck injury suffered early this season was an unfortunate setback, however he recovered amazing well and we are very pleased that he has signed again.

"Hayden is another player for the future, who also now provides another bonus whereby he can nowadays play on both sides of the scrum. Because we don't carry too many front-rowers, for us, this is a real benefit."