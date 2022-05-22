Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones' side face the Barbarians next month before three Tests against Australia later this summer

Three forwards have withdrawn from England's pre-Barbarians three-day training camp with injuries.

Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam has withdrawn because of a thumb injury while Leicester hooker Nic Dolly drops out with a knee problem.

Wasps lock Joe Launchbury is taking time to recover from recent knocks.

Bath's Ewan Richards, Nick Isiekwe of Saracens and Gloucester's Jack Singleton have been called up by England coach Eddie Jones instead.

The 36-man squad is preparing to face the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday, 19 June.

Jones' side will then tour Australia this summer, with the first of their three Tests on Saturday, 2 July.