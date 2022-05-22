Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens cruised to a 30-10 victory over defending champions Harlequins to reach their fourth consecutive Premier 15s final.

Poppy Cleall scored two first-half tries and Marlie Packer also crossed as the hosts asserted their dominance.

Jess Breach reduced the deficit at the interval but May Campbell stretched Sarries' lead minutes after the break.

Despite Amy Cokayne's late consolation, Saracens will face Exeter Chiefs or Bristol Bears in the final.

Sarries were beaten in last year's final at Gloucester as Quins won their first title, but they made light work of the champions in the north London heat.

The early game nerves made for a disjointed start for both sides before Cleall picked up from the base of the ruck and powered over for the opening try.

Packer then showed her strength to spin put of the first tackle and smash her way over the line as Sarries blew Quins away with two tries in four minutes.

Alev Kelter's penalty nudged them further ahead before Quins rallied and hit back through Breach in the corner.

Player of the match Cleall restored Saracens' advantage with another powerful surge close to the line and the game was seemingly out of reach at half-time, with the score 22-5.

Campbell added a fourth try five minutes into the second half from a rolling maul straight off the training ground, with Cokayne's late try salvaging little more than pride for the visitors.