Cornwall will hope to repeat their win in the 2019 County Championship

Cornwall will return to Twickenham to defend their County Championship title after beating Hertfordshire 50-24.

Matt Shepherd, Alex Ducker and Ben Priddey went over for Cornwall as they led 21-19 at the break.

But four unanswered second-half tries from Jack Simmons, Toby Freeman, Jess Tompsett and Mike Austin sealed the win before Jamie Hoyes' consolation try.

It means the reigning champions will defend the title next month, having won it when it was last played in 2019.

"My heart was in my mouth for a while, but you've just got to have trust in the players," Cornwall head coach Graham Dawe told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We just wanted to keep our discipline and our shape - the way that we play the game is very Cornish, we're very pragmatic sometimes.

"At the end of the day they always had it in the bag, but as a coach you never think it's done."

The win means a seventh Bill Beaumont Cup final in the last eight editions of the County Championship for Cornwall when they face Cheshire in two weeks time.

The event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.